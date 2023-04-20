Suspect in deadly Maine shootings to appear in court

Police say Eaton told them he began firing on several cars along I-295 soon thereafter because he thought he was being followed by police. Bullets struck a family in one of the vehicles: Sean Halsey, 51; Justin Halsey, 29; and Paige Halsey, 25, police said. Paige Halsey was critically injured, police said.

Police say Eaton was briefly evaluated at a hospital but was not injured in his arrest.

Eaton is charged with four counts of murder but has not yet been charged in the highway shootings.

A man an believed to be Joseph Eaton posted on social media on the day he was released from prison: “It’s finally over. There are so many people I can’t wait to see.”

Days later, the man's demeanor had changed as he posted an anguished live video criticizing people who he said are Christian but don’t give people a second chance.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP