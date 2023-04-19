X

German police release description of gym attack suspect

German police have released an initial description of a suspect wanted in connection with a knife attack at a gym in the western city of Duisburg that left four men seriously wounded

BERLIN (AP) — German police released an initial description Wednesday of a suspect wanted in connection with a knife attack at a gym in the western city of Duisburg that left four men seriously wounded.

Police said that witnesses interviewed after the attack late Tuesday described the man as being about 30 years old, 180cm (5 feet 11 inches) tall, of normal build and with a long black beard. They added that witnesses said he had “southern” appearance — a term sometimes used in Germany to describe people of Mediterranean origin — and wore a long-sleeved pullover, dark trousers and a black baseball cap.

Police said the four victims are German citizens aged 21, 32 and two aged 24. One of the victims remains in a life-threatening condition, police said. They added that officers were not yet able to interview any of the victims, meaning the description of the suspected attacker couldn't yet be verified.

Authorities have asked members of the public with any information about the attack to get in touch and submit relevant photos or videos.

Police said that a “stabbing or cutting weapon” was used in the attack at the gym, which is part of the John Reed Fitness chain.

The company said in a statement that it deeply regretted the incident and expressed hope that the victims would recover quickly.

Last month, a gunman stormed a service at his former Jehovah's Witness hall in the northern Germany city of Hamburg, killing six people before taking his own life after police arrived.

