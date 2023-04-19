German police release description of gym attack suspect

Police said that witnesses interviewed after the attack late Tuesday described the man as being about 30 years old, 180cm (5 feet 11 inches) tall, of normal build and with a long black beard. They added that witnesses said he had “southern” appearance — a term sometimes used in Germany to describe people of Mediterranean origin — and wore a long-sleeved pullover, dark trousers and a black baseball cap.

Police said the four victims are German citizens aged 21, 32 and two aged 24. One of the victims remains in a life-threatening condition, police said. They added that officers were not yet able to interview any of the victims, meaning the description of the suspected attacker couldn't yet be verified.