Monkeypox cases climb to nearly 100 in Georgia
Suspect arrested in probe of deadly 7-Eleven shootings

National & World News
By Associated Press
10 minutes ago
SANTA ANA, Calif

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. — Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in a series of deadly robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven convenience stores. convenience stores. Orange County district attorney’s spokesperson Kimberly Edds says Friday there has been an arrest and there will be a late afternoon press conference. Edds gave no other details. Police have been seeking a masked gunman suspected of robbing six Southern California stores, killing two people and wounding three others.

