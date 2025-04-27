Breaking: Georgia 2nd in nation with 3 officers killed in line of duty this year
Suspect arrested in Homeland Security Secretary Noem’s purse theft

Officials say a suspect has been arrested in connection with last week's theft of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s purse as she ate at a Washington, D
FILE - Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks during a news conference at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters, April 9, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, file)
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the theft last week of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem 's purse as she ate at a Washington, D.C., restaurant, officials said Sunday.

Noem's purse was nabbed on Easter Sunday and reportedly contained about $3,000 in cash, her keys, driver's license, passport and Homeland Security badge. The Homeland Security Department said Noem had cash in her purse to pay for gifts, dinner and other activities for her family on Easter.

A suspect was taken into custody without incident in Washington after an investigation by the U.S. Secret Service and the Metropolitan Police Department, according to Secret Service Washington Field Office Special Agent in Charge Matt McCool.

The suspect was arrested Saturday, the police department said.

Interim District of Columbia U.S. Attorney Ed Martin told NBC News the suspect was in the country illegally.

In a prepared statement, McCool called the suspect a “serial offender" and said there was no evidence Noem was targeted because of her position.

"There is no indication it was because of that. It was frankly, it was a nice looking purse," Martin told NBC News.

McCool said the investigation revealed evidence of potential device and credit card fraud.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the suspect was connected to two other purse thefts in Washington restaurants earlier this month through video evidence. The suspect was charged with robbery for the other incidents.

The Secret Service is investigating the Noem theft and will present its findings in federal court. There was no indication of criminal charges being filed against the suspect as of Sunday.

The Secret Service referred questions to the U.S. Attorney's office, which did not respond to emails seeking more information.

Noem thanked law enforcement agencies “for finding and arresting the criminal who stole my bag on Easter Sunday as I shared a meal with my family.”

“This individual is a career criminal who has been in our country illegally for years," Noem said in a prepared statement. DHS did not immediately respond to an email requesting further detail on the suspect's immigration status.

Martin told NBC another suspect was being sought.

