Susan Wojcicki, former YouTube CEO and longtime Google executive, has died at 56

Susan Wojcicki, the former YouTube chief executive officer and longtime Google executive, has died
FILE - YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki speakes during a conversation at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on May 24, 2022. Her husband. Dennis Troper said in a statement on social media late Friday, AUg. 9, 2024 that Wojcicki, who was 56, died after suffering with small cell lung cancer for the past two years. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By KEN MILLER and MAE ANDERSON – Associated Press
Updated 28 minutes ago

Susan Wojcicki, a pioneering tech executive who helped shape Google and YouTube, has died, her husband said. She was 56.

Wojcicki played a key role in Google's creation and served nine years as YouTube's CEO, stepping down last year to focus on her "family, health, and personal projects I'm passionate about," she said at the time.

She was one of the most respected female executives in the male-dominated tech industry.

Her collaboration with Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin began shortly after they incorporated their search engine into a business in 1998. Wojcicki rented the garage of her Menlo Park, California, home to them for $1,700 a month, cementing a formative partnership. Page and Brin — both 25 at the time — continued to refine their search engine in Wojcicki's garage for five months before moving Google into a more formal office and later persuaded their former landlord to come work for their company.

“Her loss is devastating for all of us who know and love her, for the thousands of Googlers she led over the years, and for millions of people all over the world who looked up to her, benefited from her advocacy and leadership, and felt the impact of the incredible things she created at Google, YouTube, and beyond,” Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in a note to employees.

Former Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, who was vice president of Google's sales and operations from 2001 to 2008 before decamping to Facebook, said in a Facebook post that Wojcicki was formative in her tech career.

“She taught me the business and helped me navigate a growing, fairly chaotic organization at the beginning of my career in tech,” Sandberg wrote. “She was the person I turned to for advice over and over again. And she was this person for so many others too.”

Her husband, Dennis Troper, announced her death in a social media post late Friday.

“My beloved wife of 26 years and mother to our five children left us today after 2 years of living with non small cell lung cancer,” he wrote.

“Susan was not just my best friend and partner in life, but a brilliant mind, a loving mother, and a dear friend to many,” Troper said.

No other details of her death were immediately provided.

Wojcicki and Troper's 19-year-old son, Marco Troper, died in February at the UC Berkeley campus where he resided as a freshman student.

