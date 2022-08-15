Susan Unterberg honored by MacDowell for her arts advocacy

“As an artist, I am very aware of the challenges faced by mid-career artists, especially women, and I celebrate the support provided by places like MacDowell, which give artists time, space, and recognition,” Unterberg said of MacDowell in a statement Sunday.

"Direct support is what most effectively impacts artists and our work; I am thankful to be recognized in contributing to this support, which is best exemplified by the 265 artists who have received AWAW Awards to date,” she said.