Susan Sarandon, Melissa Barrera dropped from Hollywood companies after comments on Israel-Hamas war

Representatives for Barrera didn't return messages Wednesday.

Jenna Ortega, who played Barrera's sister in the two previous "Scream" films, is reportedly not returning, Deadline reported Wednesday. Ortega earlier exited the franchise due to her "Wednesday" schedule, the trade reported. A spokesperson for Ortega didn't immediately respond to queries.

A spokesman for the United Talent Agency said Sarandon, the five-time Oscar nominee, is no longer represented by the agency. Sarandon's exit from UTA followed comments she's made about Israel, most recently in an appearance Nov. 17 at a pro-Palestinian rally in New York.

"There are a lot of people afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence," Sarandon said, according the New York Post.

The Post reported that Sarandon joined the crowd in chanting "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" — a slogan seen as antisemitic because it suggests the eradication of Israel.

Sarandon could not be reached for comment Wednesday. At the rally, Sarandon also was quoted as saying: “There’s a terrible thing that’s happened where antisemitism has been confused with speaking up against Israel. I am against antisemitism. I am against Islamophobia.”

The Israel-Hamas war has caused rifts throughout Hollywood. Earlier, when many groups were issuing statements condemning Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel, the Writers Guild of America ultimately didn't after failing to come to agreement. Maha Dakhil, a prominent agent with Creative Arts Agency, last month resigned her board seat after sharing a social media post accusing Israel of genocide. Dakhil apologized.

Israel and Hamas on Wednesday agreed to a four-day cease-fire in the war in Gaza.