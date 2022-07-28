ajc logo
X

Survivors in attack on family released from Montana hospital

This undated photo shows a street in the village of East Glacier Park, Mont. Authorities said a man drove his pickup into a family as they walked through the tourist village on Sunday, July 17, 2022, then shot and killed an 18-month-old girl and her father before the toddler's aunt killed the assailant. (Rion Sanders/The Great Falls Tribune via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
This undated photo shows a street in the village of East Glacier Park, Mont. Authorities said a man drove his pickup into a family as they walked through the tourist village on Sunday, July 17, 2022, then shot and killed an 18-month-old girl and her father before the toddler's aunt killed the assailant. (Rion Sanders/The Great Falls Tribune via AP)

National & World News
27 minutes ago
Two sisters-in-law have been released from the hospital after suffering critical injuries during a brutal attack near Glacier National Park in which two members of their family were shot and killed

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Two sisters-in-law have been released from the hospital after suffering critical injuries during a brutal attack near Glacier National Park in which two members of their family were shot and killed.

Christy Siau, 40, of the Syracuse, N.Y. area, was shot in the July 17 attack on Montana's Blackfeet Indian Reservation and her 18-month-old daughter McKenzie and husband David were killed, according to authorities. Christina Siau, 30, of East Glacier Park, was stabbed before managing to kill the assailant.

The sisters-in-law were released from a Montana hospital Tuesday, the Siau family's pastor, Dan Werthman, told the Syracuse Post-Standard.

Authorities say a Montana man, Derick Amos Madden, plowed into the family with his pickup truck as they were walking along a sidewalk in the small tourist town of East Glacier Park, then shot three of them with a shotgun. McKenzie was shot as her mother tried to run away with the toddler in her arms, according to Glacier County officials.

Madden ran out of ammunition and attacked Christina Siau with a knife but she fought back and killed him, authorities said.

Two other children of David and Christy Siau were present but not injured.

Authorities have not released a motive but said Madden, originally of Goldsby, Oklahoma, had mental health issues and a prior relationship with Christina Siau.

Editors' Picks
Jeff Francoeur will be back on Braves broadcasts this weekend 4h ago
GBI: Deputy forgot to close patrol vehicle’s door, leading to woman’s death
19h ago
AJC poll: Raffensperger leads Ga. elections race after resisting Trump
5h ago
Ex-Falcons linebacker Brandon Copeland said he played on two bum knees
4h ago
Ex-Falcons linebacker Brandon Copeland said he played on two bum knees
4h ago
Three indicted after Atlanta security guard’s shooting death
2h ago
The Latest
Energy on the table, Macron hosts Saudi prince for dinner
10m ago
Beating victim cleared as Louisiana trooper awaits trial
12m ago
Louisiana rapper killed in shooting in his hometown
18m ago
Featured
FILE - People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

AJC Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022: See the questions we asked and voter answers
7h ago
In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top