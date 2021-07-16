Survivors, family in newspaper attack relieved by verdict

The jury of eight men and four women needed less than two hours to reject arguments from Ramos' lawyers and their mental health witnesses that he could not understand the criminality of his actions when he attacked the newsroom on June 28, 2018.

The verdict dispelled any lingering doubt for the victim's families that Ramos might somehow avoid prison.

“It’s been a never-ending nightmare,” said Cindi Rittenour, sister of Rebecca Smith, one of the dead. “And then hearing that today — just all my anxiety over it, all the wonderings, the unknowns, it’s all gone away now, and all I feel is just relief and happiness. I feel like my sister can finally start to rest in peace.”

Wendi Winters, Gerald Fischman and Rob Hiaasen also died in the attack.

Paul Gillespie, a photojournalist at the paper, said he suffers from PTSD, anxiety and depression since the attack. In court, he described the breeze of shotgun pellets whizzing by as he fled the newsroom to safety.

“With this being over now, I’m hoping things get a little better, but I don’t know what the future holds,” Gillespie said.

“He’s evil; he’s not crazy. He deserves to be in prison, and I hope he gets all five life terms,” he said of Ramos.

Judge Michael Wachs did not set a date for sentencing, but estimated it would take place in about two months.

Ramos, who sat in court wearing a black mask, had pleaded guilty to all 23 counts against him in 2019 but not criminally responsible — Maryland’s version of an insanity plea.

The second phase of his trial was largely a battle between mental health experts called by defense attorneys and prosecutors.

Ramos developed a long-running grudge against the newspaper after it published an article about his guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge of harassing a former high school classmate in 2011. He filed a lawsuit against the paper in 2012, alleging he was defamed. But it was dismissed as groundless.

Defense attorneys argued Ramos suffered from a delusional disorder, autism and obsessive-compulsive disorder. They contended Ramos became consumed with the idea that the article had ruined his life. His lawyers said that as his appeals failed, he came to believe there was a vast conspiracy against him involving the courts and the newspaper.

Prosecutors, however, repeatedly pointed to shortcomings in the mental health evaluations done by the defense, most relying on interviews with Ramos and his sister.

Prosecutors said Ramos acted out of revenge for the article. They said his long, meticulous planning for the attack and the way he carried it out — including plans for arrest and long incarceration — proved he understood the criminality of his actions.

They emphasized Ramos called 911 from the newsroom afterward, identified himself as the gunman and said he surrendered — further evidence he clearly understood his actions.

Anne Colt Leitess, the Anne Arundel County state’s attorney, said that although Ramos has personality disorders like narcissism, he does not have serious mental illness that would have qualified him to be found not criminally responsible for five murders.

On Thursday, she told family members and survivors that prosecutors were not going to let Ramos turn the legal proceeding into a “farce” as he had told one doctor.

“The fact that the jury came back in just two hours showed they rejected all of his games he attempted to play,” Leitess said. “He wanted this trial for his amusement, and he didn’t get it.”

___

Associated Press writer David McFadden contributed to this report.

Caption Montana Geimer, daughter of Wendi Winters, a community beat reporter who died in the Capital Gazette newsroom shooting, reacts during a press conference following a verdict in the trial of Jarrod W. Ramos, Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. The jury found the gunman who killed five people at the newspaper criminally responsible, rejecting defense attorneys' mental illness arguments. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

Caption Andrea Chamblee, center, widow of Annapolis Capital Gazette reporter John McNamara, who died in the newsroom shooting in 2018, speaks during a press conference following a verdict in the trial of Jarrod W. Ramos, Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. The jury found the gunman who killed five people at the newspaper criminally responsible, rejecting defense attorneys' mental illness arguments. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

Caption Andrea Chamblee, the widow of John McNamara, speaks to reporters during a press conference following a verdict in the trial of Jarrod W. Ramos, Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. The jury found the gunman who killed five people at Capital Gazette newspaper criminally responsible, rejecting defense attorneys' mental illness arguments. (AP Photo/Brian Witte) Credit: Brian Witte Credit: Brian Witte

Caption Annapolis Capital Gazette photographer Paul Gillespie, right, who survived the newsroom shooting in 2018, speaks during a press conference following a verdict in the trial of Jarrod W. Ramos, Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. The jury found the gunman who killed five people at the newspaper criminally responsible, rejecting defense attorneys' mental illness arguments. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

Caption Erica Fischman, widow of Annapolis Capital Gazette columnist Gerald Fischman, who died in the newsroom shooting in 2018, speaks during a press conference following a verdict in the trial of Jarrod W. Ramos, Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. The jury found the gunman who killed five people at the newspaper criminally responsible, rejecting defense attorneys' mental illness arguments. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

Caption Erica Fischman, left, widow of Annapolis Capital Gazette columnist Gerald Fischman, who died in the newsroom shooting in 2018, speaks during a press conference following a verdict in the trial of Jarrod W. Ramos, Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. The jury found the gunman who killed five people at the newspaper criminally responsible, rejecting defense attorneys' mental illness arguments. Also seen are Andrea Chamblee, center, widow of reporter John McNamara, and Dana Winters Rengers, sister of community reporter Wendi Winters, who also died in the shooting. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

