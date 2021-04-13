Survey: Nearly 1 in 3 contribute to a crowdfunding drive

Nine out of 10 donors surveyed said they’d continue to give the same amount or more to crowdfunding efforts over the next three years.

Moving fundraising to social media and crowdfunding platforms isn’t replacing giving by check or through an organization’s website, said Una Osili, associate dean for research and international programs at the Lilly School. Rather, these campaigns are “growing the pie,” she said.

The survey also captured some demographic trends that set crowdfunding donors apart from those who give through other means. Crowdfunding donors are slightly more racially and ethnically diverse than donors who give by check or through a charity’s website. They’re also more likely to be younger, single, and less religious, according to the survey.

What’s more, because crowdfunding donors give most often to people they know, those who prefer this giving method can be ambassadors who introduce charities to new donors among their family and friends. That potential hasn’t yet been realized, however. More than 62% of donors to crowdfunding efforts say they never use social media to ask their friends or family to join them in giving to a campaign.

Charities could broaden their reach by asking supporters to tap their networks for gifts, says Lloyd Hitoshi Mayer, a professor of nonprofit law at the University of Notre Dame Law School. For now, crowdfunding campaigns tend to post the biggest numbers when they respond to crises, Mayer said.

That was the case this summer when a GoFundMe memorial fund for George Floyd received almost 500,000 individual donations — the most people ever to support one campaign on the platform. That fundraising effort was one of many to see donations skyrocket as protests for racial justice surged across the country. The Lilly School survey found that roughly 20% of donors to crowdfunding campaigns give to social-justice causes. Nonprofits with social-justice missions could use crowdfunding to connect with new donors, Osili said.

While crowdfunding is still maturing — and potential donors still have questions about security and trust — Mayer says the fundraising tactic has promise: “You have to embrace these new tools because otherwise you’re foreclosing an avenue for potential supporters.”

