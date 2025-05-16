Nation & World News
Surprise! Shohei Ohtani strikes out against Athletics' position player

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani reacts after striking out during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Athletics, Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani reacts after striking out during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Athletics, Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By BETH HARRIS – Associated Press
1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani had quite a game on his bobblehead night. Two home runs, six runs.

Then Jhonny Pereda struck him out.

The Athletics’ backup catcher faced Ohtani in the eighth inning Thursday night.

Pereda gave up three straight hits against the bottom of the Dodgers’ order. With Los Angeles leading 17-2, Ohtani came up with a chance to pile on.

Pereda’s first four pitches to the Japanese superstar were between 62 and 68 mph. Ohtani took a called first strike and later fouled off another pitch.

Then Perada threw an 89-mph fastball.

Ohtani’s foul tip was caught and one of the major leagues’ homer leaders went down swinging.

“He struck out against a position player, how about that?” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Perada kept the ball as a souvenir.

Miguel Rojas came up next and used Ohtani's bat to get a RBI single.

“It's kind of like, `Hey, I'll show you how it's done,'" Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy said, smiling.

The Dodgers beat the A's 19-2.

Ohtani has homered on three of his four bobblehead nights as a Dodger. He hit a walk-off homer on his previous bobblehead night April 2.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Athletics' Jhonny Pereda reacts after striking out Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Athletics' Jhonny Pereda throws to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani celebrates a three run home run against for the Arizona Diamondbacks during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 9, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Credit: AP

President Donald Trump and Sheikh Khaled Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, right, tour the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

Gov. Brian Kemp, here speaking about Hurricane Helene relief bills in May 8, strategically vetoed a few bills in the final hours of Georgia's bill-signing period. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

