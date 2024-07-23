Nation & World News

Surprise blast of rock, water and steam sends dozens running for safety in Yellowstone

A surprise eruption of steam, water and dark-colored rock and dirt that shot dozens of feet into the sky sent people running for safety in Yellowstone National Park
In this photo released by the National Park Service, park staff assess the damage to Biscuit Basin boardwalks after a hydrothermal explosion at Biscuit Basin in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo., Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (National Park Service via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In this photo released by the National Park Service, park staff assess the damage to Biscuit Basin boardwalks after a hydrothermal explosion at Biscuit Basin in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo., Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (National Park Service via AP)
By MEAD GRUVER and AMY BETH HANSON – Associated Press
Updated 1 minute ago

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A surprise eruption that shot steam, water and dark-colored rock and dirt dozens of feet into the sky Tuesday sent people running for safety in Yellowstone National Park.

The hydrothermal explosion happened around 10 a.m. in Biscuit Basin, a collection of hot springs a couple miles (3.2 kilometers) north of the famous Old Faithful Geyser.

Video posted online showed a couple dozen people watching from a boardwalk as the eruption sprayed and grew in front of them. As water and debris began to fall, they ran to keep clear, some yelling “Back up!" and “Holy cow!” People then turned to watch the spectacle under a huge cloud of steam.

The eruption damaged the boardwalk, an elevated wooden walkway that keeps people off Yellowstone's fragile and often dangerous geothermal areas. Photos and video of the aftermath showed damaged guardrails and boards covered in rock and silt near muddy pools.

No injuries were reported, but the Biscuit Basin area was closed for visitor safety, according to a U.S. Geological Survey statement.

A hydrothermal explosion happens when water suddenly flashes to steam underground. Such blasts are relatively common in Yellowstone.

Similar blasts have happened in Biscuit Basin in 2009, 1991 and after the magnitude 7.2 Hebgen Lake earthquake 40 miles (64 kilometers) away in 1959.

Dramatic as it was, the latest was on the small side, according to the statement.

Scientists theorize that a series of hydrothermal explosions created Mary Bay on the northeastern side of Yellowstone Lake some 13,800 years ago. At 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) wide, Mary Bay is the world's largest known hydrothermal explosion crater.

Yellowstone is centered on a huge, dormant volcano. The hydrothermal explosion did not indicate new activity within the volcanic system, which remains at normal levels, according to the Geological Survey.

Though no one was hurt, that's not always the case with Yellowstone's thermal features.

At least 22 people are known to have died from injuries related to thermal features in and around the 3,471-square-mile (9,000-square-kilometer) national park since 1890.

Visitors are warned to stay on the boardwalks and trails in thermal areas, where some of the pools and springs have a thin, breakable crust covering the scalding and sometimes acidic water.

___

Hanson reported from Helena, Montana.

In this image released by the USGS agency, a hydrothermal event is seen in Biscuit Basin in Yellowstone National Park in 2009. Yellowstone officials say a similar explosion on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, sent tourists running for cover and destroyed a boardwalk. They say such events are relatively common. (USGS via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo released by the National Park Service, debris litter the damaged Biscuit Basin boardwalks after a hydrothermal explosion at Biscuit Basin in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo., Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (National Park Service via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo released by the National Park Service, debris litter the damaged Biscuit Basin boardwalks after a hydrothermal explosion at Biscuit Basin in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo., Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (National Park Service via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

BREAKING
Ex-boyfriend charged with murder in pregnant Gwinnett teen’s death2h ago

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

Young Thug trial: Attorney seeks mistrial over ‘tainted testimony’
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

Here’s what you should know if your Delta flight is canceled

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Six Flags’ new chaperone rule is similar to ones in place elsewhere

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Six Flags’ new chaperone rule is similar to ones in place elsewhere

Credit: John Spink/AJC

DOT to investigate Delta amid thousands of flight cancellations
26m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Netanyahu is in Washington at a fraught time for Israel and the US. What to know about...
10m ago
Officers left post to go look for Trump rally gunman before shooting, state police boss...
10m ago
Demonstrators stage mass protest against Netanyahu visit and US military aid to Israel
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy image

Tenant chosen to anchor entertainment district at Centennial Yards
Georgia woman’s plan for nation’s longest paved trail pushes forward
How this Atlanta startup grew to $100 million in revenue