Surging coronavirus colors White House race in closing days

Pence is considered a “close contact” under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, but will continue to campaign, his spokesman said. “In consultation with the White House Medical Unit, the Vice President will maintain his schedule in accordance with the CDC guidelines for essential personnel,” Pence spokesman Devin O’Malley said. The guidelines require that essential workers exposed to someone with the coronavirus closely monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and wear a mask whenever around other people.

O’Malley added that Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, both tested negative for the virus on Saturday “and remain in good health.” Pence, who held campaign events in Florida on Saturday, is set to campaign in North Carolina on Sunday.

The revelation bookended a day in which Biden and Trump demonstrated remarkably different attitudes about what they saw as safe behavior in the homestretch of a campaign that, as with all aspects of American life, has been upended by the pandemic.

"We don’t want to become superspreaders,” Biden told supporters at a “drive-in" rally Saturday in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, picking up a term that has been used to describe the Rose Garden event in late September in which Trump announced his latest Supreme Court nominee. More than two dozen people linked to the White House have contracted COVID-19 since that gathering, as have campaign aides. Trump spent more than three days hospitalized at Walter Reed Military Medical Center after becoming stricken.

Biden pressed his case that Trump was showing dangerous indifference to the surging virus on a day he looked to boost his candidacy with the star power of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, who performed before Biden took the stage at a second drive-in rally in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, in Lumberton, North Carolina, his tongue firmly in cheek, Trump called Biden “an inspiring guy" for raising alarm about the pandemic. The president said that he watched Biden’s Bucks County rally as he flew to North Carolina and sarcastically observed that it appeared attendees, who were in their cars, weren’t properly socially distancing.

Trump at his rallies repeatedly criticized the news media for focusing on the virus, which has killed about 224,000 people in the United States and more than 1 million across the globe.

“It's always cases, cases, cases. They don’t talk about deaths,” Trump complained to a crowd of several thousand at an outdoor rally in Circleville Ohio, where few wore masks even as they stood and sat shoulder to shoulder. “They’re trying to scare everybody,” he said.

Trump emerged from his own illness with even greater certitude that the nation has gone too far with efforts to stem the virus, and has spoken out repeatedly that children should be in school and healthy Americans should get back to normal life with limited restrictions.

Pence has generally been more measured in public commentary about the virus. Still, he has echoed Trump's impatience at times and sought to contrast Trump's push to reopen the economy with Biden's caution, including during a campaign stop in Lakeland, Florida. just hours before the White House confirmed his top adviser had test positive.

“When Joe Biden is talking about shutting down our economy, we are opening up America again,” Pence said.

Saskia Popescu, an infectious disease expert at George Mason University, called Pence’s decision to continue campaign travel “grossly negligent" and suggested that campaigning was a stretch of the CDC's guidance for essential worker.

“It’s just an insult to everybody who has been working in public health and public health response,” she said. “I also find it really harmful and disrespectful to the people going to the rally” and the people on Pence’s own staff who will accompany him.

In North Carolina on Saturday, Trump questioned the value of testing, taking a stance in opposition to public health experts across the globe.

“You know why we have cases?” Trump asked. “’Cause we test so much. And in many ways, it’s good. And in many ways, it’s foolish. In many ways, OK? In many ways it’s very foolish.”

The rise in coronavirus cases is an ominous sign the disease still has a firm grip on the nation that has more confirmed virus-related deaths and infections than any other in the world. Many states say hospitals are running out of space in areas where the pandemic seemed remote only months ago. And in addition to the spike in cases, in many parts of the country, the percentage of people who are testing positive for COVID-19 is up as well.

Trump went further, pushing a conspiracy theory that hospitals are over-classifying coronavirus deaths because “doctors get more money and hospitals get more money” — even though there is no evidence of that and experts say the count is likely under-reported.

The U.S. and its reporting systems, “are really not doing it right,” he claimed. “They have things a little bit backwards."

As he dug in on his defense on the panic, Trump also criticized Biden for saying that the country was headed for a “dark winter” because of the pandemic — the scenario of a surge in infections that health experts have warned about for months.

“I thought Sleepy Joe was very dark," he told his biggest crowd of the day at a night-time rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin. “How dark was that? How horrible was that?” he asked.

A record of more than 83,000 infections were reported on Friday alone.

Biden in his stop in Luzerne reminded supporters that Trump had suggested the COVID-19 mortality rate was lower outside predominantly Democratic states.

“Where does this guy come from?" Biden said.

The president has repeatedly accused Biden and other Democrats of pushing measures that are worse than the coronavirus itself by advocating for social distancing and limits on gatherings that Trump says wreak havoc on the economy.

Biden, in an interview with Pod Save America aired Saturday, said his first priority was to “get control of the virus" because the economy can't move forward without stemming the disease.

"As I said before, I will shut down the virus, not the economy," Biden said in Bucks County. “We can walk and chew gum at the same time, and build back better than before."

___

Weissert reported from Dallas, Pennsylvania, and Madhani from Washington. Associated Press writer Nancy Benac in Washington contributed to this report.

Supporters of President Donald Trump listen as he speaks during a campaign rally at Robeson County Fairgrounds, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Lumberton, N.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a drive-in campaign stop at Bucks County Community College in Bristol, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Musician Jon Bon Jovi performs at a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Dallas High School in Dallas, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

People listen as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign stop at Bucks County Community College, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Bristol, Pa. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

President Donald Trump waves after speaking during a campaign rally at Robeson County Fairgrounds, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Lumberton, N.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump talks with reporters after casting his ballot in the presidential election, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

People listen as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign stop at Bucks County Community College, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Bristol, Pa. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

President Donald Trump casts his ballot for the presidential election, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden board their campaign plane at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, to travel to Scranton, Pa. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden arrive at a campaign stop at Bucks County Community College, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Bristol, Pa. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Robeson County Fairgrounds, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Lumberton, N.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

A Trump supporter looks on during a gathering of Trump supporters at the intersection of State Route 309 and Hildebrant Road in Dallas, Pa., ahead of a visit from Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden to Dallas High School Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP) Credit: Sean McKeag Credit: Sean McKeag

Trump supporters gather at the interesection of State Route 309 and Hildebrant Road in Dallas, Pa., ahead of a visit from Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden to Dallas High School Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP) Credit: Sean McKeag Credit: Sean McKeag

A woman wears a hat in support of President Trump during a rally ahead of a visit from Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden to Dallas High School in Dallas, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP) Credit: Sean McKeag Credit: Sean McKeag

Scott Hadsall, of Harveys Lake, stands at the back of a truck as he waves flags in support of President Trump to passing vehicles at the intersection of State Route 309 and Hildebrant Road in Dallas, Pa., ahead of a visit from Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden to Dallas High School Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP) Credit: Sean McKeag Credit: Sean McKeag

Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden hold up signs and wave flags ahead of Biden's visit to Dallas High School in Dallas, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP) Credit: Sean McKeag Credit: Sean McKeag

Jeff Olson, of Dallas, straightens a flag in his hat during a Trump rally at the intersection of State Route 309 and Hildebrant Road in Dallas, Pa., ahead of a visit from Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden to Dallas High School Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP) Credit: Sean McKeag Credit: Sean McKeag

Trump supporters march to the entrance of Dallas High School on Hildebrandt Rd. in Dallas, Pa., to wait for the arrival of Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP) Credit: Sean McKeag Credit: Sean McKeag

Trump supporter Yuko Matsuoka, of Tokyo, Japan, yells "Four more years," during a gathering of hundreds of Trump supporters at the intersection of State Route 309 and Hildebrant Road in Dallas, Pa., ahead of a visit from Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden to Dallas High School Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP) Credit: Sean McKeag Credit: Sean McKeag

A President Trump supporter takes a selfie at the intersection of State Route 309 and Hildebrant Road in Dallas, Pa., ahead of a visit from Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden to Dallas High School Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP) Credit: Sean McKeag Credit: Sean McKeag

Annie Howell, of Swoyersville, waves a flag in support of President Trump to passing vehicles at the interesection of State Route 309 and Hildebrant Road in Dallas, Pa., ahead of a visit from Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden to Dallas High School Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP) Credit: Sean McKeag Credit: Sean McKeag

A vehicle decorated with signs in support of Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden drives on State Route 309 amidst a Trump rally ahead of a visit from Biden to Dallas High School in Dallas, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP) Credit: Sean McKeag Credit: Sean McKeag