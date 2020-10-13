BREAKING: Supreme Court won’t revive Trump case brought by Democrats

Wire coverage We pay for the right to publish content from The Associated Press because we think it's important to help you stay up to date on national and world news. Our staff typically compiles these reports, adding supplementary information from other news sources to emphasize angles that are important to our readers.

In May, a federal appeals court in Virginia reinstated a lawsuit brought by the state of Maryland and the District of Columbia. A similar lawsuit brought by by restaurant workers and a prominent restaurateur and hotelier is also ongoing.

In July, the court voted to pause the lawsuit. In a June court filing, DOJ lawyers argued that the subpoenas were “intrusive and burdensome.”

“If the stay is not extended, the President would be irreparably harmed, because this unprecedented and potentially sprawling suit would be allowed to continue and plaintiffs would be able to probe into his personal finances solely because of the office he holds,” DOJ lawyers wrote in the filing.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and District Attorney General Karl Racine — both Democrats — hoped the ruling would jumpstart their efforts to obtain financial records showing how much state and foreign governments have paid the Trump Organization to stay at the hotel and hold events there.

Frosh and Racine, at the time, said they were disappointed that their lawsuit was being put on hold while the case is appealed to the Supreme Court.

“We are disappointed that we will not be able to resume discovery immediately because of President Trump’s continued delay tactics. We want to get to the truth about President Trump’s constitutional violations and that is what the President is attempting to prevent,” they said in a statement.