ajc logo
X

Supreme Court won't hear Lundergan illegal contribution case

FILE - Visitors walk outside the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 21, 2022. The Supreme Court on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, reinstated for now a Trump-era rule that had curtailed the power of states and Native American tribes to block pipelines and other energy projects that can pollute rivers, streams and other waterways. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Visitors walk outside the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 21, 2022. The Supreme Court on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, reinstated for now a Trump-era rule that had curtailed the power of states and Native American tribes to block pipelines and other energy projects that can pollute rivers, streams and other waterways. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

National & World News
1 hour ago
The Supreme Court is leaving in place the illegal campaign contributions conviction of Kentucky businessman and former Democratic Party chief, Jerry Lundergan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is leaving in place the illegal campaign contributions conviction of Kentucky businessman and former Democratic Party chief, Jerry Lundergan.

The high court on Monday turned away Lundergan's appeal of his conviction. As is typical, the justices did not say why they rejected his case.

Lundergan and a codefendant were convicted in 2019 of orchestrating a scheme to funnel illegal contributions to the failed 2014 U.S. Senate campaign of Lundergan's daughter, Alison Lundergan Grimes. Grimes attempted unsuccessfully to unseat Republican Mitch McConnell.

A jury convicted Jerry Lundergan on charges that he broke federal law by paying for approximately $200,000 for goods and services that benefitted his daughter's campaign. Lundgren's lawyers have said it was an oversight that he was not originally repaid by the campaign.

Lundergan, 75, was sentenced in 2020 to spend 21 months in prison and to pay a $150,000 fine. A federal inmate database says he is scheduled to be released in May 2023.

Grimes was the Kentucky secretary of state from 2012 to 2020.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Germany, India sign $10.5B green development deal
6m ago
Supreme Court rules against Boston in Christian flag case
6m ago
What happens if I get COVID-19 while traveling?
13m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top