Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Supreme Court won’t hear challenge to graphic cigarette warning labels

The Supreme Court won’t hear a challenge to a federal requirement that cigarette packages and advertising include graphic images demonstrating the effects of smoking
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST – Associated Press
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court won't hear a challenge to a federal requirement that cigarette packages and advertising include graphic images demonstrating the effects of smoking.

The high court declined to hear the case in a brief written order handed down Monday.

Tobacco company R.J. Reynolds appealed to the high court after the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found the warnings do not violate the First Amendment.

They include pictures of smoke-damaged lungs, feet blackened by diminished blood flow and a picture of a woman with a large growth on her neck and the caption “WARNING: Smoking causes head and neck cancer.”

The company argued the final image, for example, was misleading because a patient would likely go to the doctor before a growth reached that size.

The Food and Drug Administration countered that all the pictures reflect undisputed risks of smoking.

Nearly 120 countries around the world have adopted larger, graphic warning labels. Studies from those countries suggest the image-based labels are more effective than text warnings at publicizing smoking risks and encouraging smokers to quit. The U.S. has not updated its labels since 1984.

It’s not clear when new labels might appear. Some legal claims remain and the FDA has said it doesn’t plan to enforce any new requirements until at least December 2025.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Supreme Court steps into fight over FCC's $8 billion subsidies for internet and phone...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

An Idaho health department isn't allowed to give COVID-19 vaccines anymore. Experts say...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Judge tosses Huckabee lawsuit against Meta over ads suggesting he endorsed marijuana...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

US towns plunge into debates about fluoride in water
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Judge in Alex Jones' bankruptcy case to hear arguments on The Onion's bid for Infowars15m ago
Pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and Los Angeles Angels agree to a $63 million, 3-year contract, AP...17m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street rises near records as Treasury yields ease28m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/AJC

BioLab fire: New details released amid federal investigation
5 things we learned after Georgia’s 59-21 win over UMass
In concert, Mariah Carey cements status as Queen of Christmas