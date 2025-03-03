Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Supreme Court won't hear a challenge to college programs for reporting bias allegations

The Supreme Court is turning back a challenge from conservative college students who say their freedom of speech is violated by a university program for reporting allegations of bias
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST – Associated Press
53 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Monday it won't hear a challenge from conservative college students who say their freedom of speech is violated by a university program for reporting allegations of bias.

Two of the nine justices, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, publicly said they would have heard the case.

The students say Indiana University’s bias-response team stifles speech on campus by allowing anonymous reports about things that appear prejudiced or demeaning.

The university says the program is aimed at education and support, and the two-person team doesn’t dole out punishment.

The unnamed students are represented by the group Speech First, which says 450 universities have similar programs. The group has filed multiple similar lawsuits and come to settlements ending programs in Michigan, Texas and Florida.

The high court majority didn't detail their reasons for declining the case in their brief order handed down Monday, as is typical. Alito noted briefly that he would have heard the case.

Thomas wrote in a dissent that the bias response teams can refer students for possible discipline, and he identified indications they could chill students' free speech.

“Given the number of schools with bias response teams, this Court eventually will need to resolve the split over a student’s right to challenge such programs," Thomas wrote.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, speaks during the Democratic National Convention Aug. 22, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Credit: AP

Teachers union sues over Trump administration's deadline to end school diversity programs

As Trump's deadline to eliminate DEI nears, few schools openly rush to make changes

OPINION

The importance of resisting anti-DEI directives in education

The Latest

Robert E. Crimo III arrives for his trial in Judge Victoria A. Rossetti's courtroom in Waukegan, Ill., Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)

Credit: AP

Man pleads guilty to murder and attempted murder in shooting at suburban Chicago July 4 parade

6m ago

Senate will vote on confirming Linda McMahon to lead an education agency Trump has vowed to close

10m ago

‘Flow’ wins animated feature Academy Award, delivering Latvia its first Oscar

12m ago

Featured

Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta is seen returning to business Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024 after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon left the suspect and three other people injured. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate

Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.

OPINION

MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?

Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.

CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister

Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake