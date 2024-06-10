Nation & World News

Supreme Court will take up Meta's bid to end lawsuit over Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal

The Supreme Court has agreed to consider shutting down a multibillion-dollar class action investors’ lawsuit against Facebook parent Meta stemming from the privacy scandal involving the Cambridge Analytica political consulting firm
FILE - Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 25, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 25, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Monday it will consider shutting down a multibillion-dollar class action investors' lawsuit against Facebook parent Meta stemming from the privacy scandal involving the Cambridge Analytica political consulting firm.

The justices agreed to hear Meta's appeal of a lower-court ruling that allowed the class action to go forward. Investors allege that Meta did not fully disclose the risks that Facebook users' personal information would be misused by Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump's successful Republican presidential campaign in 2016.

Inadequacy of the disclosures led to two significant price drops in the price of the company's shares in 2018, after the public learned about the extent of the privacy scandal, the investors say.

The case will be argued in the fall.

Meta already has paid a $5.1 billion fine and reached a $725 million privacy settlement with users.

Cambridge Analytica had ties to Trump political strategist Stephen Bannon. It had paid a Facebook app developer for access to the personal information of about 87 million Facebook users. That data was then used to target U.S. voters during the 2016 campaign.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

AJC ON CAMPUS
Augusta presidential pick, Emory to review protest response

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Trump’s lawyer seeks oral arguments on Fani Willis appeal in Georgia case
1h ago

Credit: AP

Jan. 6 rioter in US House runoff storms off Atlanta debate stage

Credit: AP

Biden appoints Emory Winship doctor to National Cancer Advisory Board

Credit: AP

Biden appoints Emory Winship doctor to National Cancer Advisory Board

Credit: AP

Heat waves could spell trouble for pregnant Georgians
The Latest

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Election shifts the European Parliament further right
9m ago
The Latest: Court resumes with prosecution's closing argument
11m ago
A military plane carrying Malawi's vice president has gone missing and a search is...
16m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: Here’s where we say, ‘Don’t give up on the Braves just yet’
2h ago
It'll be only SEC and ACC at College World Series
The wackiest Georgia laws your kids may have already broken this summer