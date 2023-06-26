X

Supreme Court unfreezes Louisiana redistricting case that could boost power of Black voters

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 8 minutes ago
The Supreme Court has lifted its hold on a Louisiana case that could force the state to redraw congressional districts to boost Black voting power

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday lifted its hold on a Louisiana case that could force the state to redraw congressional districts to boost Black voting power.

The order follows the court's rejection earlier in June of a congressional redistricting map in Alabama and unfreezes the Louisiana case, which had been on hold pending the decision in Alabama.

In both states, Black voters are a majority in just one congressional district. Lower courts had ruled that the maps raised concerns that Black voting power had been diluted, in violation of the landmark federal Voting Rights Act.

About a third of Louisiana's residents are Black. More than one in four Alabamians are Black.

The justices put the Louisiana case on hold and allowed the state's challenged map to be used in last year's elections after they agreed to hear the Alabama case.

The case had separately been appealed to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. The justices said that appeal now could go forward in advance of next year's congressional elections.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court at https://apnews.com/hub/us-supreme-court.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Portman Holdings

Portman buys land to expand Junction Krog project along Beltline4h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE: 1 dead after storms toppled trees, powerlines across metro Atlanta
16m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Long waits plague shuttle service at Hartsfield-Jackson. Here’s why
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia leaders get serious about literacy, but are not ready to pay for it
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia leaders get serious about literacy, but are not ready to pay for it
4h ago

Credit: Tyson Horne

50 Years of Hip-Hop: The maturation of Atlanta ‘Mayor’ Jermaine Dupri
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Germany offers to station 4,000 troops in Lithuania to strengthen NATO's eastern flank
6m ago
Early vote count for Guatemala's presidential election indicates second round ahead
12m ago
Tornado and other severe weather kill 3, damage homes, and knock out power in multiple...
15m ago
Featured

Credit: USPS

New John Lewis postage stamp: Options for making it a keepsake
The Dancer: A beautiful and tragic life, Part 1
Why this ‘forever chemical’ settlement in North Georgia is a big deal
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top