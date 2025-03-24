Supreme Court turns back casino mogul Steve Wynn's appeal in defamation lawsuit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court turned back an appeal Monday from casino mogul Steve Wynn, who had challenged a landmark libel ruling as part of a lawsuit against The Associated Press.

The court declined to hear the case in a brief order without comment, as is typical. Wynn had sued over a story about reports to police of sexual misconduct allegations dating back to the 1970s.

His attorneys had asked the high court to reconsider the 1964 ruling known as New York Times v. Sullivan. It found that public figures in defamation suits must show that a statement is not only false, but was published knowing or with reckless disregard to it being untrue, a standard referred to as “actual malice.”