Supreme Court tosses out decision letting 18-year-olds carry guns during emergencies in Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday tossed out a decision allowing 18-year-olds to openly carry guns during emergencies in Pennsylvania.

There were no noted dissents in the high court's brief order. It lets stand a ban on people aged 18 to 20 carrying guns in public during a declared state of emergency.

The case comes amid major shifts in the firearm legal landscape following an influential Supreme Court decision in 2022 that expanded gun rights. The high court said any firearm restrictions must have a strong basis in history.