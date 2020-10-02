Supreme Court to review Arizona 'ballot harvesting' law

A federal appeals court ruled in January that Arizona's law banning so-called "ballot harvesting" violates the Voting Rights Act and the Constitution, but the court put its ruling on hold while the Supreme Court was asked to take the case.

The appeals court also found that Arizona’s policy of discarding ballots if a voter went to the wrong precinct violates the law. The court said both have a discriminatory impact on minority voters in violation of the Voting Rights Act.