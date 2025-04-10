Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Supreme Court says Trump administration must facilitate return of deported Maryland man

The Supreme Court says the Trump administration must facilitate the return of a Maryland man who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador, rejecting the administration’s emergency appeal
Jennifer Vasquez Sura, the wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia of Maryland, who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador, speaks during a news conference at CASA's Multicultural Center in Hyattsville, Md., Friday, April 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Jennifer Vasquez Sura, the wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia of Maryland, who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador, speaks during a news conference at CASA's Multicultural Center in Hyattsville, Md., Friday, April 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
5 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday said the Trump administration must facilitate the return of a Maryland man who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador, rejecting the administration’s emergency appeal.

The court acted in the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran citizen who had an immigration court order preventing his deportation to his native country over fears he would face persecution from local gangs.

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis had ordered Abrego Garcia returned to the United States by midnight Monday. Chief Justice John Roberts paused Xinis’ order to give the court time to weigh the issue.

That deadline has now passed and the justices directed the judge to clarify her order, which called on the administration to “faciliate and effectuate” Abrego Garcia's return.

The high court also said the administration should be prepared to share what steps it already has taken and what it still might do.

The administration claims Abrego Garcia is a member of the MS-13 gang, though he has never been charged with or convicted of a crime. His attorneys said there is no evidence he was in MS-13.

The administration has conceded that it made a mistake in sending him to El Salvador, where he is being held in a notorious prison, but also argued that it no longer could do anything about it.

This undated photo provided by CASA, an immigrant advocacy organization, in April 2025, shows Kilmar Abrego Garcia. (CASA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts speaks at the University of Nebraska Lincoln, in Lincoln, Neb., Sept. 19, 2014. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

Credit: AP

Chief Justice Roberts pauses deadline for return of Maryland man mistakenly deported to El Salvador

Trump administration argues judge cannot order return of man mistakenly deported to El Salvador

The US must return a Maryland man mistakenly deported to an El Salvador prison, a judge says

The Latest

The Department of Homeland Security seal is seen on the podium at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

Judge allows requirement that everyone in the US illegally must register to move forward

17m ago

RFK Jr. says HHS will determine the cause of autism by September

30m ago

Florida art dealer and another man charged in scheme to sell fake Andy Warhol artworks

30m ago

Featured

House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington, and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones confer before the annual State of the Judiciary Address to a joint session of the House and Senate on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Power struggle between Georgia House speaker and lieutenant governor spills into public

While there has always been friendly competition between chambers, this year showed the extent to which one leader was attempting to dominate the other.

Atlanta rehab center settles $77M lawsuit over discharged patient’s death

Nicholas Carusillo, 29, was killed on I-85 after being discharged from Metro Atlanta Recovery Residences

LIVE UPDATES

Arizona State amateur makes curious bathroom decision — in Rae’s Creek | Masters live updates

Masters live updates on Thursday from the first round at Augusta National

2m ago