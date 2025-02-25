Supreme Court rules against drivers in a case advocates say could make civil-rights claims harder

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Tuesday that people who win early rulings in civil rights cases won't necessarily be able to recover their legal fees, a finding that both conservative and liberal groups had argued could make it harder to fight for people's rights in court.

The high court ruled 7-2 against Virginia drivers who sued after their licenses were suspended under a law they argued was unconstitutional. The drivers won an early court order blocking enforcement of the law, but then Virginia repealed the measure and the case ended before the judge reached a final determination.

Most of the time, each side pays its own legal costs in court. But plaintiffs who win civil rights cases can get the losing side to pay their legal fees under an exception to the law aimed at making it easier for people to press those claims in court.