BreakingNews
Atlanta contractor pleads guilty to paying bribes in City Hall scandal
X

Supreme Court rejects Turkish bank's arguments in Iran case

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By JESSICA GRESKO, Associated Press
Updated 40 minutes ago
The Supreme Court has rejected a Turkish bank’s main arguments for avoiding prosecution on charges it helped Iran evade U.S. sanctions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a Turkish bank's main arguments for avoiding prosecution on charges it helped Iran evade U.S. sanctions, but the court sent the case back for additional review.

Halkbank, a bank owned by Turkey, had argued that a federal law, the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act of 1976, gave foreign states absolute immunity from criminal prosecution in U.S. courts. It also said federal courts don’t have jurisdiction to oversee the case.

"We disagree with Halkbank on both points," Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote for himself and six of his eight colleagues.

Still, Kavanaugh said the case should go back to a lower court for further review. He said the lower court “did not fully consider the various arguments regarding common-law immunity that the parties press in this Court.”

The federal government says the bank "participated in the largest-known conspiracy to evade the United States' economic sanctions on Iran," laundering billions of dollars worth of Iranian oil and natural gas proceeds. The government says that working with an Iranian-Turkish businessman, the bank created ways for Iran to access the funds — including shipments of gold and fake food shipments. The government says that the schemes "freed up approximately $20 billion of restricted Iranian funds."

The businessman, Reza Zarrab, has pleaded guilty.

The case was initiated under the Trump administration but was continued by the Biden administration.

The case is Turkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. v. United States, 21-1450.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Jalen Carter breaks silence about involvement in fatal accident 5h ago

Atlanta contractor pleads guilty to paying bribes in City Hall scandal
1h ago

Credit: BARRY WILLIAMS

EXCLUSIVE: Days pass before Georgia prison notices decomposing body of inmate
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb County school board hires Devon Horton as superintendent
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb County school board hires Devon Horton as superintendent
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Attorney for GOP electors denies mishandling immunity offers
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Warsaw Ghetto Uprising commemorated on 80th anniversary
3m ago
Q&A: Aster, Phoenix try to discuss ‘Beau is Afraid’
5m ago
France's Macron heckled by crowd angry over pensions
10m ago
Featured

After Fox settlement, Georgia suits among those left involving election lies
2h ago
5 things to know about the Atlanta Film Festival
4h ago
Zip-tie guy and his Georgia mom guilty on felony charges in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top