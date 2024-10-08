Supreme Court rejects IVF clinic's appeal of Alabama frozen embryo ruling

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review an Alabama ruling that triggered concerns about in vitro fertilization availability by allowing couples to pursue wrongful death lawsuits over the the accidental destruction of frozen embryos.

A fertility clinic and hospital had asked the court to review the Alabama Supreme Court decision that a couple, who had a frozen embryo destroyed in an accident, could pursue a lawsuit against them for the wrongful death of their “minor child.” Justices turned down the petition without comment.

The state court decision in February sparked a national backlash and concerns about legal liability for fertility clinics. In the wake of the decision, several large fertility providers in Alabama paused IVF services. After Alabama lawmakers approved immunity protections from future lawsuits, the providers resumed services.