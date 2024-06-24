Breaking: Supreme Court will take up state bans on gender-affirming care for minors
Nation & World News

Supreme Court rejects challenge to new horse racing anti-doping rules

The Supreme Court has rejected a challenge from Republican-controlled states to a horse racing safety law that has led to national medication and anti-doping rules
Visitors pose for photographs at the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday, June 18, 2024, in Washington. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Visitors pose for photographs at the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday, June 18, 2024, in Washington. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
34 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a challenge from Republican-controlled states to a horse racing safety law that has led to national medication and anti-doping rules.

The justices left in place an appeals court ruling that upheld the law and rejected claims that Congress gave too much power to the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, the private entity that administers the rules.

Oklahoma, Louisiana and West Virginia sought to have the law struck down, joined by several racetracks.

The anti-doping program, which took effect in the spring of 2023, is an attempt to centralize the drug testing of racehorses and manage the results, as well as dole out uniform penalties to horses and trainers instead of the previous patchwork rules that varied from state to state.

Legislation to dismantle the new authority was introduced in September in the House of Representatives but hasn't gone anywhere.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court at https://apnews.com/hub/us-supreme-court.

The U.S Supreme Court is seen, Thursday, June 20, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The U.S Supreme Court is seen, Thursday, June 20, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Visitors pose for photographs outside the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday, June 18, 2024, in Washington. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Visitors pose for photographs outside the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday, June 18, 2024, in Washington. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Photo by Online Marketing on Unsplash

Is your ‘doctor’ a doctor under Georgia law?

Credit: ArLuther Lee

‘A procedural tragedy’: Inmate letter exposes cracks in decades-old case

Credit: John Spink

Nearly 4M to pass through ATL airport over Independence Day period

Credit: ArLuther Lee

What role will housing affordability play in 2024 election?

Credit: ArLuther Lee

What role will housing affordability play in 2024 election?

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

Mystery man who campaigned against Savannah bridge replacement plan unmasked
The Latest

Credit: AP

Indonesia says a cyberattack has compromised its data center but it won't pay the $8...
13m ago
Supreme Court rejects appeal from ex-reality star Josh Duggar
14m ago
Supreme Court rejects COVID-19 vaccine appeals from nonprofit founded by Robert F...
16m ago
Featured

Black women find freedom, healing and joy in rugged world of Atlanta roller derby
How Atlanta businesses hurt by water outage can apply for relief funds
BIRD FLU 2024
CDC has 1M bird flu tests ready, but almost no testing so far amid government roadblocks