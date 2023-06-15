BreakingNews
Supreme Court rejects challenge to Native American child welfare law
Supreme Court rejects challenge to Native American child welfare law

The Supreme Court has preserved the system that gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday preserved the system that gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children, rejecting a broad attack from Republican-led states and white families who argued it is based on race.

The court left in place the 1978 Indian Child Welfare Act, which was enacted to address concerns that Native children were being separated from their families and, too frequently, placed in non-Native homes.

Tribal leaders have backed the law as a means of preserving their families, traditions and cultures.

