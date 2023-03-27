BreakingNews
3 children, 3 adults killed at Christian school in Nashville
X

Supreme Court rejects case of Oklahoma teen killed by police

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
4 hours ago
The Supreme Court won’t hear a civil rights case brought by the parents of a teenager who was naked and unarmed when he was fatally shot by an Oklahoma police officer in 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court won't hear a civil rights case brought by the parents of a teenager who was naked and unarmed when he was fatally shot by an Oklahoma police officer in 2019.

The high court on Monday rejected without comment the lawsuit bought by the parents of Isaiah Lewis. Police have said that the 17-year-old was shot after he broke into a home in Edmond and attacked two officers. They have said that a stun gun had no effect on him.

Lewis' lawyers wrote that on the day he was shot he had inadvertently smoked marijuana laced with PCP. His parents argued that he was experiencing a mental health crisis and that police used excessive force.

An autopsy report found Lewis suffered a total of four gunshot wounds to his face, thighs and groin.

A federal trial court judge had allowed the lawsuit against the officer who shot Lewis to go forward, but a three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver reversed that ruling. The Supreme Court's decision not to take the case leaves the appeals court ruling in place.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE: Residents near Spalding reservoir evacuated after dam overflowed5m ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp rules out 2024 bid, keeps ‘open mind’ on GOP nominee
7h ago

Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office

Cobb murder suspect strangled man, fought with officers, police say
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia House approves bill that would tax electricity for vehicles
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia House approves bill that would tax electricity for vehicles
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: Should we worry about the Braves’ pitching?
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

No atmosphere found at faraway Earth-sized world, study says
5m ago
3 children, 3 adults killed at Christian school in Nashville
12m ago
Harris pledges aid to Ghana amid security, economic concerns
12m ago
Featured

Does insurance cover hail damage to your car, house?
5h ago
‘Keep Swinging #44′: Braves unveil Hank Aaron tribute uniforms
5h ago
From 2019: Atlantans make trip to Ghana’s ‘Door of No Return’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top