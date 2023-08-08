Supreme Court reinstates regulation of ghost guns, firearms without serial numbers

The Supreme Court is reinstating a regulation aimed at reining in the proliferation of ghost guns, firearms without serial numbers that have been turning up at crime scenes across the United States in increasing numbers

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By MARK SHERMAN – Associated Press
59 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is reinstating a regulation aimed at reining in the proliferation of ghost guns, firearms without serial numbers that have been turning up at crime scenes across the nation in increasing numbers.

The court on Tuesday voted 5-4 to put on hold a ruling from a federal judge in Texas that invalidated the Biden administration's regulation of ghost gun kits. The regulation will be in effect while the administration appeals the ruling to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans — and potentially the Supreme Court.

Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas would have kept the regulation on hold during the appeals process.

The Justice Department had told the court that local law enforcement agencies seized more than 19,000 ghost guns at crime scenes in 2021, a more than tenfold increase in just five years.

"The public-safety interests in reversing the flow of ghost guns to dangerous and otherwise prohibited persons easily outweighs the minor costs that respondents will incur," Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, the administration’s top Supreme Court lawyer, wrote in a court filing.

The new rule was issued last year and changed the definition of a firearm under federal law to include unfinished parts, like the frame of a handgun or the receiver of a long gun, so they can be tracked more easily. Those parts must be licensed and include serial numbers. Manufacturers must also run background checks before a sale — as they do with other commercially made firearms. The requirement applies regardless of how the firearm was made, meaning it includes ghost guns made from individual parts or kits or by 3D printers.

The rule does not prohibit people from purchasing a kit or any type of firearm.

U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor, in Fort Worth, Texas, struck down the rule in late June, concluding that it exceeded the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' authority. O'Connor wrote that the definition of a firearm in federal law does not cover all the parts of a gun. Congress could change the law, he wrote.

Lawyers for individuals, businesses and advocacy groups challenging the rule told the Supreme Court that O'Connor was right and that the ATF had departed from more than 50 years of regulatory practice in expanding the definition of a firearm.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court at https://apnews.com/hub/us-supreme-court.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: NYT

Clarence Thomas’ $267,230 RV and the friend who financed it4h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia Senate to focus on cyberbullying in schools
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

City of Atlanta prepares to verify training center referendum signatures
38m ago

Credit: TNS

Kemp readies new push for tort legislation in Georgia
34m ago

Credit: TNS

Kemp readies new push for tort legislation in Georgia
34m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man sentenced to life in love triangle shooting that killed DeKalb student
30m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Neighbors say a Chicago man charged with killing a 9-year-old girl was upset over noise
5m ago
Supreme Court reinstates regulation of ghost guns, firearms without serial numbers
10m ago
UPS lowers 2023 revenue outlook citing labor deal with 340,000 unionized workers, falling...
13m ago
Featured

For rural Georgia families, accessing services for autism is ‘a full-time job’
6h ago
When is the first day of school in metro Atlanta districts?
Atlanta events to mark this week's 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, including a big free...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top