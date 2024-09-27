Breaking: Helene leaves death, destruction in Georgia; flooding, power outages persist
Nation & World News

Supreme Court refuses to order New York to include RFK Jr. on the presidential ballot

The Supreme Court has refused an emergency appeal from Robert F
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign event, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 in Walker, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign event, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 in Walker, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
By MARK SHERMAN – Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Friday refused an emergency appeal from Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s presidential campaign seeking to have his name added to New York's ballot.

Kennedy has been trying to get his name off ballots in key battleground states since he suspended his campaign in August and endorsed former President Donald Trump.

But he has simultaneously tried to stay on the ballot in states like New York where his presence is unlikely to make a difference in the battle between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The justices did not comment in rejecting the emergency appeal. There were no noted dissents.

New York courts had previously ruled that Kennedy falsely claimed to live in New York on his nominating petitions, despite actually living in California.

The federal appeals court in New York refused to issue an emergency order to add Kennedy's name to the ballot.

The state told the high court that the request came too close to the election, after tens of thousands of ballots already had been mailed. Noting that Kennedy has suspended his campaign, the state said voters still could write in his name if they wish.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Election Day in the US is approaching fast. Early voters have already started casting...
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

West, De la Cruz not qualified for Georgia presidential ballot, state Supreme Court rules
Placeholder Image

Credit: Evan Vucci/AP

Election 2024 Latest: Trump makes first campaign stop in Georgia since feud with Kemp...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Capitol rioter mistakenly released from prison after appeals court ruling, prosecutors...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

At the UN, young people push to make sure the generational shift is faster — and more...4m ago
Van Gogh paintings vandalized at a London gallery after 2 activists were sentenced in...7m ago
Cowboys could be without injured Parsons, Lawrence for multiple games, AP sources say11m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

LIVE UPDATES
Helene in Georgia: 11 dead, flooding widespread, over 1 million without power43m ago
Children’s Healthcare to move all Egleston patients to new hospital Sunday
Judge halts Sapelo Island zoning referendum in blow to Gullah Geechee residents