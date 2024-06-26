Nation & World News

Supreme Court overturns ex-mayor’s bribery conviction, narrowing scope of public corruption law

The Supreme Court has overturned the bribery conviction of a former Indiana mayor in an opinion that narrows the scope of public corruption law
FILE - Former Portage, Ind., Mayor James Snyder arrives to Federal Court in Hammond, Ind., for his sentencing on bribery and tax violation charges, Oct. 13, 2021. The Supreme Court has overturned the bribery conviction of the former Indiana mayor in an opinion that narrows the scope of public corruption law. The high court on Wednesday sided with Snyder, who was convicted of taking $13,000 from a trucking company after prosecutors said he steered about $1 million worth of city contracts their way. Snyder has maintained his innocence, saying the money was payment for consulting work. (Kyle Telechan/Chicago Tribune via AP, File)

FILE - Former Portage, Ind., Mayor James Snyder arrives to Federal Court in Hammond, Ind., for his sentencing on bribery and tax violation charges, Oct. 13, 2021. The Supreme Court has overturned the bribery conviction of the former Indiana mayor in an opinion that narrows the scope of public corruption law. The high court on Wednesday sided with Snyder, who was convicted of taking $13,000 from a trucking company after prosecutors said he steered about $1 million worth of city contracts their way. Snyder has maintained his innocence, saying the money was payment for consulting work. (Kyle Telechan/Chicago Tribune via AP, File)
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST – Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court overturned the bribery conviction of a former Indiana mayor on Wednesday in an opinion that narrows the scope of public corruption law.

The high court sided 6-3 with James Snyder, who was convicted of taking $13,000 from a trucking company after prosecutors said he steered about $1 million worth of city contracts their way.

Snyder, a Republican, has maintained his innocence, saying the money was payment for consulting work.

His attorneys argued before the high court that prosecutors hadn’t proved there was a “quid pro quo” exchange agreement before the contracts were awarded, and prosecuting officials for gratuities given after the fact unfairly criminalizes normal gift giving.

The Justice Department countered that the law was clearly meant to cover gifts “corruptly” given to public officials as rewards for favored treatment.

Snyder was elected mayor of the small Indiana city of Portage, located near Lake Michigan, in 2011 and reelected four years later. He was indicted and removed from office when he was first convicted in 2019.

Follow the AP's coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court at https://apnews.com/hub/us-supreme-court.

Tourists visit the Supreme Court, Tuesday, June 25, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

