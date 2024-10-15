Supreme Court opens door to Texas online journalist's lawsuit over her 2017 arrest

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered a federal appeals court to take a new look at the lawsuit filed by a Texas-based online citizen journalist who said she was wrongly arrested in a case that drew attention from national media organizations and free speech advocates.

The justices tossed out the ruling of a divided federal appeals court that found journalist Priscilla Villarreal, known online as La Gordiloca, could not sue police officers and other officials over her arrest for seeking and obtaining nonpublic information from police.

The high court directed the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to review Villareal's case in light of the Supreme Court's ruling in June in another case from Texas. In June, the justices gave a former local elected official another chance to pursue her lawsuit claiming she too was wrongly arrested.