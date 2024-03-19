Nation & World News

Divided Supreme Court lifts stay on a Texas law giving police broad powers to arrest migrants

A divided Supreme Court has lifted a stay on a Texas law that gives police broad powers to arrest migrants suspected of crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally while a legal battle over immigration authority plays out
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 4, 2024. Federal courts moved Tuesday, March 12, to make it harder to file lawsuits in front of judges seen as friendly to a point of view, a practice known as judge shopping that gained national attention in a major abortion-medication case. That ruling has been halted by the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 4, 2024. Federal courts moved Tuesday, March 12, to make it harder to file lawsuits in front of judges seen as friendly to a point of view, a practice known as judge shopping that gained national attention in a major abortion-medication case. That ruling has been halted by the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST – Associated Press
5 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — A divided Supreme Court on Tuesday lifted a stay on a Texas law that gives police broad powers to arrest migrants suspected of crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally while a legal battle over immigration authority plays out.

The Biden administration is suing to strike down the measure, arguing it’s a clear violation of federal authority that would hurt international relations and create chaos in administering immigration law.

The law allows any police officer in Texas to arrest migrants for illegal entry. A judge could then order them to leave the U.S. Texas has argued it has a right to take action over what Texas authorities have called a crisis at the southern border.

The battle over the Texas immigration law is one of multiple legal disputes between Texas officials and the Biden administration over how far the state can go to patrol the Texas-Mexico border and prevent illegal border crossings.

Gov. Greg Abbott has described the situation at the border as an “invasion” of migrants.

The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March 4, 2024, where the justices restored Donald Trump to 2024 presidential primary ballots, rejecting state attempts to hold the Republican former president accountable for the Capitol riot. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The Supreme Court is photographed Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Washington. The Supreme Court agreed on Feb. 28, 2024, to decide whether former President Donald Trump can be prosecuted on charges he interfered with the 2020 election and has set a course for a quick resolution.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Thursday, March 7, 2024, as President Joe Biden prepares to deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. Democrats are eager to demonstrate how the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade has limited reproductive rights. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Alex Slitz

ANALYSIS: What Fani Willis ruling says about Judge McAfee, road ahead for Fulton DA37m ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Atlanta Girls’ School announces pending closure

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Delta pilot sentenced for being over alcohol limit before flight
30m ago

Credit: File Photo

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Republicans look for answers after Rivian pauses deal
16m ago

Credit: File Photo

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Republicans look for answers after Rivian pauses deal
16m ago

Ex-Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill transferred to community confinement
The Latest

Credit: AP

Clemson joins Florida State, becomes second school to sue ACC as it seeks to exit...
6m ago
A Nebraska lawmaker faces backlash for invoking a colleague's name in a graphic account...
9m ago
The first 'cyberflasher' is convicted under England's new law and gets more than 5 years...
9m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

AJC Live: What’s next after the Fani Willis decision?
Meghan Trainor bought a full-page ad to thank T-Pain for new single
The spring equinox is here. What does that mean?