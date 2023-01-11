Supreme Court lets New York enforce gun law during lawsuit

The justices on Wednesday turned away a plea by the law's challengers. The gun owners wanted the high court to lift a federal appeals court order that temporarily put on hold a lower court decision blocking portions of the law. The appeals court hasn't finished its review of the case, and justices are often reluctant to weigh in under those circumstances. The justices could still consider the case and the law more generally in the future.

New York lawmakers rewrote the state's handgun laws over the summer after a June Supreme Court ruling invalidated New York's old system for granting permits to carry handguns outside the home. The ruling said that Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense, invalidating the New York law, which required people to show a specific need to get a license to carry a gun outside the home. The ruling was a major expansion of gun rights nationwide and resulted in challenges to other, similar state laws.