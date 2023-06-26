X

Supreme Court lets lawsuits over team doctor's sexual abuse proceed against Ohio State

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
22 minutes ago
The Supreme Court is leaving in place a decision that allows more than 230 men to sue Ohio State University over decades-old sexual abuse by a university doctor, the late Richard Strauss

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday left in place a decision that allows more than 230 men to sue Ohio State University over decades-old sexual abuse by a university doctor, the late Richard Strauss.

Two cases involving the abuse were on a list of many cases the court said it would not hear. And, as is typical, the court did not comment in saying it would not hear the cases.

Ohio State University had urged the court to review a ruling by the Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that revived lawsuits that had been dismissed. The men who sued are among hundreds of former student-athletes and other alumni who say they were abused by Strauss, who worked at the school from 1978 to 1998.

They say university officials failed to stop him despite complaints raised as early as the late 1970s. Many of them allege Strauss abused them during required physicals and other medical exams at campus athletic facilities, a student health center, his home and an off-campus clinic.

Strauss killed himself in 2005 at age 67. The university in 2018 announced an investigation into Strauss' abuse and the university's conduct. It has apologized to his victims and reached over $60 million in settlements with at least 296 people.

But the university eventually sought to have the remaining unsettled cases dismissed, arguing that the time limit for the claims had long passed.

The remaining plaintiffs have argued that they filed timely claims and that the time limit didn’t start running until the 2018 investigation into Strauss' abuse made his conduct public. The men say that was when they first learned that the school had been aware of Strauss' abuse and failed to protect them from him. Many also only realized then that they'd been victims of abuse since Strauss disguised his abuse as medical care, their lawyers said.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Portman Holdings

Portman buys land to expand Junction Krog project along Beltline4h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE: 1 dead after storms toppled trees, powerlines across metro Atlanta
16m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Long waits plague shuttle service at Hartsfield-Jackson. Here’s why
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia leaders get serious about literacy, but are not ready to pay for it
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia leaders get serious about literacy, but are not ready to pay for it
4h ago

Credit: Tyson Horne

50 Years of Hip-Hop: The maturation of Atlanta ‘Mayor’ Jermaine Dupri
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Germany offers to station 4,000 troops in Lithuania to strengthen NATO's eastern flank
6m ago
Supreme Court unfreezes Louisiana redistricting case that could boost power of Black...
8m ago
Early vote count for Guatemala's presidential election indicates second round ahead
11m ago
Featured

Credit: USPS

New John Lewis postage stamp: Options for making it a keepsake
The Dancer: A beautiful and tragic life, Part 1
Why this ‘forever chemical’ settlement in North Georgia is a big deal
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top