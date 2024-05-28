BreakingNews
Supreme Court leaves in place Avenatti conviction for plotting to extort up to $25M from Nike

The Supreme Court has left in place lawyer Michael Avenatti’s conviction for plotting to extort up to $25 million from Nike
FILE - Michael Avenatti makes a statement to the press as he leaves federal court in New York, on July 23, 2019. The Supreme Court has left in place lawyer Michael Avenatti's conviction for plotting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. The justices did not comment Tuesday in rejecting an appeal from the California-based lawyer, who represented porn actor Stormy Daniels in litigation against ex-President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday left in place lawyer Michael Avenatti's conviction for plotting to extort up to $25 million from Nike.

The justices did not comment in rejecting an appeal from Avenatti, who rose to fame representing porn actor Stormy Daniels in litigation against former President Donald Trump. The timing of the court's action, while Trump is on trial in New York over a hush money payment to Daniels, is coincidental.

Avenatti's involvement with Nike stems from a whistleblower's allegations that the athletic footwear and clothing company was paying amateur basketball players.

Avenatti's lawyers argued that the fraud statute under which he was convicted is unconstitutionally vague. They also contended that Avenatti cannot be criminally charged with plotting to extort money from Nike because he was engaged in settlement negotiations.

The conviction and sentence had been upheld by the federal appeals court in New York.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Avenatti's claim that there was insufficient evidence to support his February 2020 conviction on charges of extortion and honest-services fraud for threatening to smear Nike in the media if he didn't get paid.

Avenatti, who was based in California, had been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison in the Nike case. He also has been convicted of stealing book proceeds from Daniels and was sentenced to 14 years in prison for stealing settlement funds from clients and failing to pay taxes for a coffee chain he owned.

He's scheduled to be released from prison in 2035, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh did not take part in the court's action Tuesday. Avenatti represented Julie Swetnick, one of the women who publicly accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct when he was nominated to the court in 2018. Kavanaugh denied the allegations.

The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

FILE - The Supreme Court of the United States is seen in Washington, March 26, 2024. The Supreme Court has refused to block a Texas law requiring pornographic websites to verify the age of their users. The justices on Tuesday rejected an emergency appeal filed by the Free Speech Coalition, a trade association for the adult entertainment industry. The provision of House Bill 1181, signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott, remains in effect even as the association’s full appeal is weighed by the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)

The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Washington. The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday took up Donald Trump's bid to avoid prosecution over his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

