Nation & World News

Supreme Court leaves in place Alaska campaign disclosure rules voters approved in 2020

The Supreme Court has left in place disclosure rules for campaign contributions that Alaska voters approved in a 2020 ballot measure
By Associated Press
39 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday left in place disclosure rules for campaign contributions that Alaska voters approved in a 2020 ballot measure.

The justices did not comment in rejecting arguments from donors who challenged as unconstitutional the disclaimers that are required for ads and the reporting required for contributions greater than $2,000 that are given to or received by third-party groups.

Lower courts also had allowed the rules to remain in place. They were part of a ballot measure that overhauled Alaska's elections system and was passed by voters in 2020. Provisions of the measure calling for open primaries and ranked choice voting in general elections were challenged previously in state courts and upheld.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Abortion-rights groups see mixed success in races for state Supreme Court seats
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Pennsylvania courts get lawsuits over ballot-counting in Senate contest headed toward a...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia election boards certified Trump’s win. Some Republicans objected to the law.
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Will Trump's hush money conviction stand? A judge will rule on the president-elect's...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Middle East latest: Children and parents among 8 killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza...11m ago
Borussia Dortmund's sponsorship deal with major arms maker set for heated debate at...17m ago
About 20% of Americans regularly get their news from influencers on social media, report...26m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy Georgia Innocence Project

A podcast led to Georgia man’s exoneration after 25 years in prison. Now he’s suing the...
Gridlock Guy: How the election results could affect Atlanta traffic
‘Garden Lights, Holiday Nights’ opens at Atlanta Botanical Garden