Nation & World News

Supreme Court keeps new rules about sex discrimination in education on hold in half the country

The Supreme Court has kept on hold in roughly half the country new regulations about sex discrimination in education, rejecting a Biden administration request
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington, Nov. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington, Nov. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Updated 44 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Friday kept on hold in roughly half the country new regulations about sex discrimination in education, rejecting a Biden administration request.

The court voted 5-4, with conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch joining the three liberal justices in dissent.

At issue were protections for pregnant students and students who are parents, and the procedures schools must use in responding to sexual misconduct complaints.

The most noteworthy of the new regulations, involving protections for transgender students, were not part of the administration's plea to the high court. They too remain blocked in 25 states and hundreds of individual colleges and schools across the country because of lower court orders.

The cases will continue in those courts.

The rules took effect elsewhere in U.S. schools and colleges on Aug. 1.

The rights of transgender people — and especially young people — have become a major political battleground in recent years as trans visibility has increased. Most Republican-controlled states have banned gender-affirming health care for transgender minors, and several have adopted policies limiting which school bathrooms trans people can use and barring trans girls from some sports competitions.

In April, President Joe Biden's administration sought to settle some of the contention with a regulation to safeguard rights of LGBTQ+ students under Title IX, the 1972 law against sex discrimination in schools that receive federal money. The rule was two years in the making and drew 240,000 responses — a record for the Education Department.

The rule declares that it's unlawful discrimination to treat transgender students differently from their classmates, including by restricting bathroom access. It does not explicitly address sports participation, a particularly contentious topic.

Title IX enforcement remains highly unsettled. In a series of rulings, federal courts have declared that the rule cannot be enforced in most of the Republican states that sued while the litigation continues.

In an unsigned opinion, the Supreme Court majority wrote that it was declining to question the lower court rulings that concluded that “the new definition of sex discrimination is intertwined with and affects many other provisions of the new rule.”

Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in dissent that the lower-court orders are too broad in that they “bar the Government from enforcing the entire rule — including provisions that bear no apparent relationship to respondents’ alleged injuries.”

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Georgia’s divisive concepts law spawned AP African American Studies debacle
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A proposed amendment lacks 1 word that could drive voter turnout: ‘abortion’
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Conservatives are pushing a ‘parental rights’ agenda in Florida school board races. Will...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Review: Georgia colleges not fully complying with ban on diversity statements in hiring
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

What is 'price gouging' and why is VP Harris proposing to ban it?7m ago
Pharmacist blamed for deaths in US meningitis outbreak will plead no contest in Michigan...9m ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows11m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray

Georgia Republicans lay groundwork to oppose certifying presidential election
Five things to know about the planned tolls on Ga. 400
Lawsuit claims Emory lost part of patient’s skull, billed him $19K for replacement