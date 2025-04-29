Supreme Court hears arguments on case about FBI raid on wrong Georgia home

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Atlanta woman whose house was wrongly raided by the FBI will go before the Supreme Court on Tuesday in a key case over when people can sue to try to hold federal law enforcement accountable.

Trina Martin's lawyers are asking the justices to revive the lawsuit she filed after agents broke down her door before dawn in 2017, pointing guns at her then-boyfriend and terrifying her 7-year-old son.

The FBI team had meant to raid a different house down the street. They apologized and left, with the team leader later saying that his personal GPS had led him to the wrong place.