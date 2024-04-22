BreakingNews
David Pecker takes the stand as first witness in Trump's hush money trial
Nation & World News

Supreme Court denies request by Arizona candidates seeking to ban electronic vote tabulators

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to consider a request by Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake to ban the use of electronic vote-counting machines in Arizona
FILE - Republican Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2024, in Oxon Hill, Md., Feb. 24, 2024. The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, April 22, declined to consider a request by Lake to ban the use of electronic vote-counting machines in Arizona. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Republican Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2024, in Oxon Hill, Md., Feb. 24, 2024. The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, April 22, declined to consider a request by Lake to ban the use of electronic vote-counting machines in Arizona. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By JONATHAN J. COOPER – Associated Press
39 minutes ago

PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider a request by Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake to ban the use of electronic vote-counting machines in Arizona.

Lake and former Republican secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem filed suit two years ago, repeating unfounded allegations about the security of machines that count votes. They relied in part on testimony from Donald Trump supporters who led a discredited review of the election in Maricopa County, including Doug Logan, the CEO of Cyber Ninjas, who oversaw the effort described by supporters as a "forensic audit."

U.S. District Judge John Tuchi in Phoenix ruled that Lake and Finchem lacked standing to sue because they failed to show any realistic likelihood of harm. He later sanctioned their attorneys for bringing a claim based on frivolous information.

When the lawsuit was initially filed in 2022, Lake was a candidate for governor and Finchem was running for secretary of state. They made baseless election fraud claims a centerpiece of their campaigns. Both went on to lose to Democrats and challenged the outcomes in court.

Lake is now the GOP front-runner for the U.S. Senate in Arizona, where she has at times tried to reach out to establishment Republicans turned off by her focus on making fraud claims about past elections. Finchem is running for state Senate.

Lawyers for Lake and Finchem had argued that hand counts are the most efficient method for totaling election results. Election administrators testified that hand counting dozens of races on millions of ballots would require an extraordinary amount of time, space and manpower, and would be less accurate.

The Supreme Court's decision not to take the vote-counting case marks the end of the road for the effort to require a hand count of ballots. No justices dissented when the court denied their request.

Meanwhile, Lake declined to defend herself in a defamation lawsuit against her by a top Maricopa County election official. She had accused county Recorder Stephen Richer, a fellow Republican, of rigging the 2022 gubernatorial election against her.

Editors' Picks

Black Atlanta entrepreneurs struggle to get loans, venture funds

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Lawsuit challenging Mableton’s creation dismissed
12m ago

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Lawyers in Trump hush money case paint competing portraits of him in opening statements
13m ago

Credit: TNS

Delta is boosting pay for much of its workforce
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Delta is boosting pay for much of its workforce
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Fulton election interference case against Georgia senator resumes
21m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street drifts higher ahead of a big week for earnings reports
6m ago
Judge denies new sentencing hearing for 2 brothers awaiting execution for 'Wichita...
7m ago
Supreme Court allows soccer promoter's antitrust suit over FIFA policy on league matches...
9m ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Voter Voices: What will drive 2024 voting decisions in pivotal Georgia?
Donald Trump charges: Quick facts on the ex-president’s legal cases
Rico Wade, Atlanta hip-hop original: an appreciation by journalist Sonia Murray