Nation & World News

Supreme Court declines to hear appeal from singer R. Kelly, convicted of child sex crimes

The Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal from the singer R. Kelly, who is now serving 20 years in prison after being convicted of child sex convictions in Chicago
FILE - R. Kelly leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support case, May 8, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - R. Kelly leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support case, May 8, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST – Associated Press
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal Monday from the singer R. Kelly, who is now serving 20 years in prison after being convicted of child sex convictions in Chicago.

The Grammy Award-winning R&B singer, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, was found guilty in 2022 of three charges of producing child sexual abuse images and three charges of enticement of minors for sex.

His lawyers argued that a shorter statute of limitations on child sex crime prosecutions should have applied to offenses dating back to the 1990s.

The justices did not detail their reasoning in declining to hear the case, as is typical. Lower courts previously rejected his arguments.

Federal prosecutors have said the video showed Kelly abusing a girl. The accuser identified only as Jane testified that she was 14 when the video was taken.

Kelly has also appealed a separate 30-year sentence for federal racketeering and sex trafficking convictions in New York.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Garth Brooks accused of rape in lawsuit from hair-and-makeup artist
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Federal prosecutors file new indictment against ex-Louisville police officers
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Mixed verdict for 3 Memphis officers convicted in Tyre Nichols' fatal beating
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Subway rider shot in the head by police files claim accusing officers of recklessly...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Supreme Court declines Biden administration appeal in Texas emergency abortion case7m ago
Hurricane Milton is forecast to become a Category 5 and is taking aim at Florida9m ago
How AP Top 25 voters ranked the latest poll with Alabama's loss and other upsets10m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: NYT

KNOW YOUR STUFF
Here’s how the Harris and Trump housing plans are different1h ago
Emory studies mental health as a leading cause of pregnancy-related deaths2h ago
Atlanta United’s playoff scenarios: Win and get a lot of help30m ago