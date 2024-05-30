Exclusive
Emory Healthcare closes Wesley Woods psychiatric beds, expands at Decatur
Nation & World News

Supreme Court clears the way for the NRA’s free speech lawsuit against an ex-New York official

The Supreme Court has cleared the way for a National Rifle Association lawsuit against a former New York state official over claims she violated its free-speech rights
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, April 25, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, April 25, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST – Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday cleared the way for a National Rifle Association lawsuit against a former New York state official over claims she violated its free-speech rights.

The unanimous opinion reverses a lower court decision tossing out the gun rights group’s lawsuit against ex-New York state Department of Financial Services Superintendent Maria Vullo.

The NRA said Vullo pressured banks and insurance companies to blacklist it after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead in 2018.

The group was represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, and the Biden administration argued some of its claims should go forward.

Vullo argued she rightly investigated NRA-endorsed insurance policies sometimes referred to as “murder insurance.” She said she did speak out about the risks of doing business with gun groups but didn’t exert any improper pressure on companies, many of which were distancing themselves from the NRA on their own at the time.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court at https://apnews.com/hub/us-supreme-court.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

EXCLUSIVE
$1.5 million later, Georgia needs to replace ‘new’ campaign reporting system2h ago

Atlanta kicks off third summer of mayor’s youth employment program
52m ago

Credit: TNS

EXCLUSIVE
Emory closes Wesley Woods psychiatric beds, expands at Decatur
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Atlanta auditor advises airport to avoid potential conflicts of interest
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Atlanta auditor advises airport to avoid potential conflicts of interest
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Former Fulton charter schools on probation a year after state approval
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Stocks drift as pressure from the bond market eases after cooler...
8m ago
Boeing reaches deadline for reporting how it will fix aircraft safety and quality...
8m ago
Nelly Korda makes a 10 and faces uphill climb at Women's Open
8m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

New pandas coming to D.C.; Zoo Atlanta pandas will leave by year’s end
The LineUp: 5 Black culture events to attend May 29-June 5
Analysis: Brian Kemp plots steps that could shape his plans for 2026 and beyond