Supreme Court clears the way for a lawsuit over COVID-19 pandemic-era unemployment claims in Alabama

WASHINGTON (AP) — People left waiting for months on their unemployment claims during the coronavirus pandemic in Alabama must be able to sue the state over the delay, the U.S. Supreme Court said Friday.

The 5-4 ruling comes after the Alabama Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit from 21 people. Some waited for months for a decision on whether they qualified for benefits, while others never got a decision or saw benefits suddenly stop without explanation, according to court documents. One man's claim was dismissed after he missed an administrative deadline because he was on a ventilator, they said.

The lawsuit seeking to speed up the process was dismissed by the state’s highest court, which found the plaintiffs must go through unemployment agency appeals before they can sue.