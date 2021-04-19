Supreme Court asked to give access to secretive court's work

In recent decisions, judges ruled that opinions sought by the groups couldn’t be made public, even in censored form, and that they didn’t even have the authority to consider releasing the opinions.

Legislation adopted in 2015 includes a provision that requires the government to consider releasing significant FISA court opinions. But the law doesn’t apply to opinions written before it was enacted and leaves the review process entirely to the executive branch.

The high-court appeal says the First Amendment’s guarantee of freedom of the press demands greater access.

The Justice Department had no comment on the filing Monday. Its response is due at the court by late May.

The ACLU has been seeking the FISA court opinions for years, and the current case dates to 2016.

“These opinions and orders address, among other matters, the lawfulness of bulk email searches, the government’s authority to surreptitiously install malware on Americans’ computers, and the use of warrantless internet surveillance for cybersecurity purposes,” the appeal says.