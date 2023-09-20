BreakingNews
Large fire in SW Atlanta snarls traffic, shuts down major roads

Supermodels grace Kim Jones' Fendi front-row during Milan Fashion Week

A hush fell over the Fendi runway as the front-row filled with supermodels signaling the show was about to begin: Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista and Kate Moss had taken their seats

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By COLLEEN BARRY – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

MILAN (AP) — A hush fell over the Fendi runway as the front-row filled with supermodels signaling the show was about to begin: Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista and Kate Moss had taken their seats. Backstage, it was still a murmur of activity.

Kim Jones' Spring-Summer 2024 collection for Fendi unveiled during the first day of Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday was a twist on knitwear, anchored by leather.

The first look set the tone: A form-hugging color-block knit dresses in mocha, baby blue, salmon and ivory, with a double sash trailing at the waist lending drama and movement. A tri-colored clutch gave the right accent.

The collection overall was dainty: Knitwear was as a rule very fine, accented at times by thin golden chains creating details on open backs. Slinky, clinging monochrome knit dresses had peekaboo cutouts. The twinset trop gave way to built-in layers and sleeves that wrapped around the body, a mysterious swirl. Dresses ruched around the body, suggesting constant motion.

A chunkier ribbed knit gave a chenille-soft appearance in a long jacket and skirt with a healthy front slit. Knit was also fashioned into a chainmail slip dress, with a coppery finish, or neon-orange wrap dress.

Leather added substance: short color-block jackets paired with a matching knit mini-skirt. Contrasting gloves finished many looks. Bags were mostly held as if clutches; a tiny, flat bag dangled from gloved hands.

As he took his bows, Jones — in his sixth season at Fendi after succeeding Karl Lagerfeld as womenswear designer — sent a kiss to the supermodel-filled front-row. Nearby was a bevy of A-list actors: Demi Moore, Cristina Ricci, Gwendoline Christie, who all shared a laugh before the show, along with Naomi Watts.

The runway was flanked by enormous casts of Fendi bags, that created archways with their opening flaps, or backdrops for VIPS and influencers to be photographed upon arrival.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

UPDATE
Gas line catches on fire in SW Atlanta, shutting down major roads34m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Prosecution: Defense attorneys have conflicts in Trump RICO case
1h ago

Community grieves Marietta High ‘scholar, athlete and leader’ killed in crash
1h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

HAPPENING TODAY
Judge hears arguments from Trump electors seeking a move to federal court
1h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

HAPPENING TODAY
Judge hears arguments from Trump electors seeking a move to federal court
1h ago

Credit: Yellow-legged hornet (Vespa velutina, formerly called Asian hornet) by Gilles San Martin is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0 (cropped)

Officials: More bee-eating hornets found; second nest eradicated
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

House Republicans clash with Attorney General Garland, accusing him of favoring Hunter...
7m ago
Speaker McCarthy says there's still time to prevent a shutdown, but others are looking at...
8m ago
Biden and Brazil's Lula are meeting in New York to discuss labor and climate issues
9m ago
Featured

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
North Georgia State Fair to open in Marietta
Hispanic Heritage Month: Key Dates and Things to Know
5h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top