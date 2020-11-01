Super typhoon slams into Philippines, 1 million evacuated

Ricardo Jalad, who heads the government’s disaster-response agency, said nearly a million people have been preemptively moved into emergency shelters, mostly schools and government buildings. He warned of storm surges that could inundate coastal villages, including in Manila Bay.

“There are so many people who are really in vulnerable areas,” Jalad told an online video news conference Saturday. “We’re expecting major damage.”

Forecasters said the typhoon’s eye may hit or graze metropolitan Manila, the densely populated capital region of more than 13 million, late Sunday to early Monday and asked the public to brace for the worst. The typhoon may considerably weaken after it hits the Sierra Madre mountain range, then cross the main northern Luzon island toward the South China Sea.

Manila’s main airport was ordered shut down for 24 hours from Sunday to Monday and airlines canceled dozens of international and domestic flights. The military and national police, along with the coast guard and firefighters, have been put on full alert.

About 1,000 COVID-19 patients were moved to hospitals and hotels from tent quarantine and treatment centers in the capital and the northern province of Bulacan, Jalad said. More emergency shelters would be opened than usual to avoid congestion that can rapidly spark infections.

The war-like typhoon preparations will further strain government resources, which have been drained with months of coronavirus outbreaks that prompted the government to set up isolation and treatment centers when hospitals were overwhelmed and provide aid to more than 20 million poor Filipinos.

The Philippines has reported more than 380,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the second-highest in Southeast Asia, with 7,221 deaths.

Displaced villagers may have to stay longer in evacuation centers even after Goni exits Tuesday due to another storm brewing in the Pacific that may affect the Philippines in a few days, Jalad said.

The Philippines is lashed by about 20 typhoons and storms a year. It’s also located in the so-called Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a seismically active region around the Pacific where earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are common and makes the impoverished Southeast Asian nation of more than 100 million people one of the world’s most disaster-prone.

Associated Press journalists Aaron Favila and Joeal Calupitan contributed to this report.

Photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, members carry a child as they are evacuated to safer ground in Camarines Sur province, eastern Philippines on Saturday Oct. 31, 2020 as they prepare for typhoon Goni.

Photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, families are evacuated to safer ground in Camarines Sur province, eastern Philippines on Saturday Oct. 31, 2020.

Photo provided by the Philippine Red Cross, families stay at a temporary evacuation center at Catanduanes province, eastern Philippines, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, as Typhoon Goni hits the country.

Photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, families are evacuated by members of the Philippine Coast Guard to safer ground in Camarines Sur province, eastern Philippines on Saturday Oct. 31, 2020.