Super Mario game from 1996 sells for $1.56 million

This photo provided by Heritage Auctions shows an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario 64 that has sold at auction for $1.56 million. Heritage Auctions in Dallas said that the 1996 video game sold Sunday, breaking its previous record price for the sale of a single video game.
This photo provided by Heritage Auctions shows an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario 64 that has sold at auction for $1.56 million. Heritage Auctions in Dallas said that the 1996 video game sold Sunday, breaking its previous record price for the sale of a single video game.

Credit: Heritage Auctions

National & World News
By The Associated Press
Updated 58 minutes ago
The Legend of Zelda sold 2 days earlier for $870,000

An unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario 64 has sold at auction for $1.56 million.

Heritage Auctions in Dallas said the 1996 game sold Sunday, breaking its previous record price for the sale of a single video game.

Explore2019: Rare first issue of Marvel Comics sells for $1.26 million

A spokesman did not immediately respond to an inquiry about who purchased the game.

Super Mario 64 was the best-selling game on the Nintendo 64 and the first to feature the Mario character in 3D, the auction house said in a statement.

ExploreUnopened Super Mario Bros. game from 1986 sells for $660,000

The sale follows an unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda selling at auction Friday for $870,000. Valarie McLeckie, Heritage’s video game specialist, said the auction house was shocked to see a game sell for more than a $1 million two days after the Zelda game broke its past record.

In April, the auction house sold an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. that was bought in 1986 and forgotten about in a desk drawer for $660,000.

