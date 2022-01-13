Super Bowl organizers say game is staying in Inglewood

A media fuss was raised earlier this month when the NFL explored the feasibility of using the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium as a backup site for the Super Bowl, ostensibly in case coronavirus rules in California were to prevent the league from staging a Super Bowl here.

The NFL immediately confirmed that it finds backup sites for the Super Bowl every year, and it had no serious concerns about its ability to hold the game in Inglewood.

Several California universities have sharply limited fan attendance at indoor sporting events in January after a series of coronavirus-related postponements. But those decisions were made by the universities rather than by state mandate, and Southern California's professional sports teams haven't followed suit, with the Rams and Chargers welcoming full houses in January.

Kevin Demoff, the Rams' chief operating officer, noted that SoFi has had extensive coronavirus safety protocols in place for all 17 regular-season games played at the stadium by the Rams and the Chargers. Those precautions are still in place Monday night for the first playoff game in the stadium's history when the fourth-seeded Rams (12-5) host the Arizona Cardinals (11-6).

“I don’t think anybody has ever wavered on being able to play this game here and play it safely,” Demoff said. “We've had an amazing, safe environment all year. We are fortunate this is an outdoor facility where the air gets in. We feel this building is very safe. People who come to our games have learned to be safe, and we are doing everything we can to be safe.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL