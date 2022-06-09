Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp gets contract extension from Rams

Snead also reached long-term commitments with Donald, Kupp and Stafford, who agreed to a four-year extension through the 2026 season that could be worth $160 million. All three stars expressed their eagerness to do deals with a minimum of fuss and no public negotiations because they value the opportunity to contend for another title with the Rams.

Donald's deal, which was announced Monday, contained a $40 million raise that makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

Kupp and Snead both acknowledged their desire for a contract extension several months ago, but Kupp said he didn't care about becoming the NFL's highest-paid receiver despite his peerless statistical achievements last season. He also participated in the Rams' entire offseason program instead of staying home to spur negotiations.

The 2017 third-round draft pick from Eastern Washington said Tuesday he wanted a deal that would allow the Rams to stay competitive.

“I really want this to be a collaboration that we work on,” Kupp said. "That’s my goal. Something that’s great for the team, something that’s great for me and my family as well. That place exists, and it’s just getting there.”

